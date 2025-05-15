President Donald Trump and Nick Saban at a May 1, 2025 commencement at the University of Alabama. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News, via Imagn Images.)

There are a lot of questions about the college football presidential commission that is reportedly going to be co-chaired by former Alabama coach Nick Saban. Even from Saban himself.

After the legendary coach introduced Donald Trump as commencement speaker at the school where he won several national championships, it was reported that Trump was planning a commission to solve the ongoing dilemmas within college football. And Saban would supposedly serve as co-chair alongside Texas Tech board chair Cody Campbell.

But curiously, in an appearance with his old pal and ESPN colleague Paul Finebaum on Wednesday, Saban seemed to downplay even needing a commission for college football in the first place.

Last week Nick Saban’s name was floated as co-chair for a President Trump’s potential Commission on College Sports. Nick Saban today: “I’m not sure we really need a Commission.” pic.twitter.com/dzYi02Pngl — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 14, 2025

“Well, first of all, I don’t know a lot about the commission. Secondly, I’m not sure we really need a commission. I think that a lot of people know exactly what the issues are in college football and exactly what we need to do to fix them,” Saban said.

In further comments to Finebaum, Saban that he did want to get people together to move the sport forward… which sounds a lot like a commission. But he also didn’t speak too fondly of being the person to lead the charge for college athletics moving forward into a new era.

Saban did admit that the conversation around the topic started with Trump’s speech at Alabama. However, as to the actual logistics of when a presidential commission will start, what its goals are, who will be on it, and whether Saban is even involved… it now seems to be a complete mystery.

The NCAA, who has sat idly by for decades while college football has become a total free-for-all, has indicated they are “up for anything” that can help do their job for them and bring some order and structure to the sport. And the comments from Nick Saban continue in the theme that we have heard for years. College athletics is indeed broken, but it sure would be nice if someone else could fix it.