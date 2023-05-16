We’re still months away from the 2023 college football season, but networks are beginning to roll out broadcast assignments and start times for various games.
Last weekend, NBC announced that their Big Ten schedule with kick off with West Virginia at Penn State in primetime on September 2nd.
Kicking off Big Ten Saturday Night with a bang!
— NBC Sports May 6, 2023
On Monday, Ohio State revealed that it would host Michigan in primetime on NBC November 11th.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11, 2023
NBC
➕ https://t.co/lJnuPCAa5F | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/4p8snwie7N
— Ohio State Buckeyes May 15, 2023
Hours later, CBS announced it would air Iowa at Penn State in primetime on September 23rd.
Primetime.
White Out Game.
This is going to be B1G on CBS.
We'll be in Happy Valley for Iowa vs. Penn State on September 23rd.
— CBS Sports May 15, 2023
Fox then announced a pair of Big Noon games on Monday. Colorado-TCU would be the matchup on September 2nd, while (to the surprise of no one) Ohio State-Michigan would air in the window on November 25th.
Colorado at TCU. Ohio State at Michigan.
The biggest games of the season are on FOX
— FOX College Football May 15, 2023
On Tuesday, it was ESPN’s turn. The company announced dates for four games, and times for two of those. LSU-Florida State would air in primetime on ABC September 3rd, while Texas-Alabama would get a primetime window on ESPN September 9th. Oklahoma-Texas will air on ABC October 7th, while Notre Dame-Clemson would air on ABC and take place on November 4th.
ESPN to unveil 2023 marquee matchups
Feat. 6 of ESPN's Top 25:
Sept. 3 | LSU vs Florida State
Sept. 9 | Texas at Alabama
Oct. 7 | Oklahoma vs Texas
Nov. 4 | Notre Dame at Clemson
More: https://t.co/wQgLmU3xGv pic.twitter.com/51yNHwZzip
— ESPN PR May 16, 2023
ESPN also said it was expecting to announce its college football schedule for the first three weeks, along with “special date games” and the bowl game schedule, on Wednesday, May 31st.
So right now, here’s where we are.
(note: I’m intentionally leaving out all Notre Dame home games, which air on NBC and/or Peacock)
Saturday, September 2nd
Colorado at TCU
12 PM, Fox
West Virginia at Penn State
7:30 PM, NBC
Sunday, September 3rd
LSU vs Florida State
7:30 PM, ABC
Saturday, September 9th
Texas at Alabama
7 PM, ESPN
Saturday, September 23rd
Iowa at Penn State
8 PM, CBS
Saturday, October 7th
Oklahoma vs Texas
TBA, ABC
Saturday, November 4th
Notre Dame at Clemson
TBA, ABC
Saturday, November 11th
Ohio State at Michigan State
7:30 PM, NBC
Saturday, November 25th
Ohio State at Michigan
12 PM, Fox