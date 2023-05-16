We’re still months away from the 2023 college football season, but networks are beginning to roll out broadcast assignments and start times for various games.

Last weekend, NBC announced that their Big Ten schedule with kick off with West Virginia at Penn State in primetime on September 2nd.

On Monday, Ohio State revealed that it would host Michigan in primetime on NBC November 11th.

Hours later, CBS announced it would air Iowa at Penn State in primetime on September 23rd.

Primetime.

White Out Game.

This is going to be B1G on CBS. We'll be in Happy Valley for @HawkeyeFootball vs. @PennStateFball on September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/UnZMhx0gnV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 15, 2023

Fox then announced a pair of Big Noon games on Monday. Colorado-TCU would be the matchup on September 2nd, while (to the surprise of no one) Ohio State-Michigan would air in the window on November 25th.

Colorado at TCU. Ohio State at Michigan. The biggest games of the season are on FOX ?? pic.twitter.com/oyVqDOSMvK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 15, 2023

On Tuesday, it was ESPN’s turn. The company announced dates for four games, and times for two of those. LSU-Florida State would air in primetime on ABC September 3rd, while Texas-Alabama would get a primetime window on ESPN September 9th. Oklahoma-Texas will air on ABC October 7th, while Notre Dame-Clemson would air on ABC and take place on November 4th.

ESPN also said it was expecting to announce its college football schedule for the first three weeks, along with “special date games” and the bowl game schedule, on Wednesday, May 31st.

So right now, here’s where we are.

(note: I’m intentionally leaving out all Notre Dame home games, which air on NBC and/or Peacock)

Saturday, September 2nd

Colorado at TCU

12 PM, Fox

West Virginia at Penn State

7:30 PM, NBC

Sunday, September 3rd

LSU vs Florida State

7:30 PM, ABC

Saturday, September 9th

Texas at Alabama

7 PM, ESPN

Saturday, September 23rd

Iowa at Penn State

8 PM, CBS

Saturday, October 7th

Oklahoma vs Texas

TBA, ABC

Saturday, November 4th

Notre Dame at Clemson

TBA, ABC

Saturday, November 11th

Ohio State at Michigan State

7:30 PM, NBC

Saturday, November 25th

Ohio State at Michigan

12 PM, Fox