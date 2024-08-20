Credit: NBC Sports

On Tuesday, NBC officially announced its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2024 season, headlined by the returning team of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge.

The Eagle and Blackledge duo will be joined on the sidelines by reporter Kathryn Tappen. The pair will also call Peacock’s NFL broadcast of Packers-Eagles from Brazil during the league’s opening week, joined by reporter Kaylee Hartung.

With Eagle and Blackledge in Brazil, Paul Burmeister will call Week 2’s primetime game between Nebraska and Colorado new addition Colt McCoy and Tappen. Eagle, Blackledge, and Tappen will call the remainder of NBC’s primetime college football lineup.

As expected, NBC made its change to Notre Dame broadcasts official, with Dan Hicks replacing Jac Collinsworth as the primary Fighting Irish play-by-play broadcaster. Hicks will be joined by returning analyst Jason Garrett and returning reporter Zora Stephenson.

Burmeister, Collinsworth, and Andrew Siciliano will call Big Ten games this season, with Brendan Burke also making a cameo in the booth for Rhode Island-Minnesota in Week 2 alongside Kyle Rudolph. Reporter Caroline Pineda will also return to NBC’s game coverage this season.

In the studio, Maria Taylor returns as the host of Big Ten College Countdown along with analysts Joshua Perry and Chris Simms and reporter Nicole Auerbach.

On-site each week, Ahmed Fareed will host with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson.

Overall, the lineup is similar to last year, though the addition of the on-site show spawned some changes (notably, Robinson moving from the studio to the on-site team). The biggest difference is Collinsworth’s nudge down the ladder after plenty of negative feedback directed towards his work with Garrett.

[NBC Sports]