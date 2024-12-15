Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen head coach Brian Newberry (right) greets Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken after a 31-13 win against the Army Black Knights in the the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After Saturday’s Army-Navy game, we can definitively say that Navy coach Brian Newberry keeps receipts.

Newberry was interviewed on the field by CBS’ Jenny Dell after the game. Before asking her first question, Dell summed up Navy’s successful season.

“Coach, an Army-Navy victory, The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is now secured — your first time as the head coach,” Dell said. “Does it get any better than this?”

“It doesn’t,” Newberry replied. “I’ll tell you what. We still got a football team in Annapolis.”

For anyone unaware, those comments were a direct response to those made by Jeff Monken, Army’s head coach.

Army has generally gotten the better end of the rivalry in recent years. While the Midshipmen didn’t lose a game to the Black Knights from 2002-2015, Army entered Saturday 6-2 against Navy since that streak ended. The Black Knights also won in both 2022 and 2023, the latter of was Newberry’s first year serving as Army’s head coach. In October, Monken was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the possibility of playing Navy in the American Conference Championship game a week before the planned Army-Navy game. “Do they still have a football program at that school?” Monken joked.

Several weeks later, Newberry — and the rest of Navy’s team — answered that question.