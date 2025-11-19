Photo Credit: ABC 17 News

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is being floated as a top candidate for numerous high-profile college football jobs, with his name linked to programs such as Florida, LSU, and Penn State.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz addressed the rumors and voiced frustration over the rumors being a “distraction.”

Here’s everything #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say about the job rumors circulating on social media. “Last week, people were tired of me because I couldn’t win the big game. People had me meeting with my team and telling them that I was going to another school.… pic.twitter.com/rbePrU2NsP — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 18, 2025

“I’m not going to comment on message board chatters, tweets, sources,” Drinwkitz said during a press conference in Columbia. “I’ve maintained with [the media] and our team that my complete focus is on the task at hand.”

“You know, last week, people were tired of me because I couldn’t win the big game,” Drinkwitz continued. “People had me meeting with my team and telling them that I was going to another school. None of which were true. Now, this week, it’s a different story because we scored the second-most in the SEC this year at 49. So, you know, all of this stuff is just a distraction.”

“I would like to remind everybody, including our fans- we absolutely love Mizzou,” Drinkwitz explained.”We love what we’re building. We’ve been to six straight bowl games. We’ve got the sellout streak going. Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me; the alignment that we have.”

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve signed multiple extensions,” Drinkwitz said. “In fact, I signed one this past summer. So, all of the speculation is really a tribute [to the Missouri administration], and it’s a tribute to our team’s success and their commitment to our team. That’s where my focus is going to remain, on our team, and our current situation.”

Note that while Drinkwitz spoke glowingly about Mizzou and mentioned his recent extension, he didn’t exactly make it clear that he will be back there next season.

Drinkwitz has led the Tigers to a 7-3 record (3-3 in the SEC) this season after a 10-3 record (5-3 in the SEC) in 2024 and an 11-2 record (6-2 in the SEC) in 2023 (when he was named SEC Coach of the Year). The past two seasons concluded with bowl victories.

The 42-year-old will remain one of the hottest names in coaching rumors until there’s more clarity on his Mizzou future. And if he leads the Tigers to a win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, the rumors will increase tenfold.