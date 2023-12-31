Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley has a good problem on his hands. His football seasons keep ending with him being doused in something after a bowl victory.

Some dousings are better than others, apparently.

On Saturday, Maryland won its third-straight bowl game under Locksley, defeating the Auburn Tigers 31-13 in the Music City Bowl. As is customary, Locksley got a Gatorade bath from his players following the victory. And while it might not be the best feeling in the world, especially if the sports drink is icy cold, it beat last year’s experience for the fifth-year Maryland coach.

I appreciate that Mike Locksley, even a year later, is still thinking about @DukesMayoBowl in all this pic.twitter.com/kmeR2hd4ur — Douglas Reyes-Ceroñ (@dreyesceron) December 30, 2023

“It feels better than the mayo did a year ago,” said Locksley when asked how his Gatorade bath felt.

Maryland capped last season with a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over NC State. The head coach of the winning team in the Mayo Bowl, naturally, gets covered in mayo as the price of victory. Locksley did his part, though he made sure to wear an oversized hat to ensure his ears remained unclogged.

West Virginia’s Neal Brown was the recipient of this season’s mayo bath after his Mountaineers defeated North Carolina.

Of course, Locksley will probably gladly take whatever dousing he can get if it means his Terrapins keep winning bowl games. His program has now put together back-to-back eight-win seasons in the highly competitive Big Ten and they’re positioned to continue competing next season as well. Who knows what strange concoction awaits Mike Locklsley’s noggin next year?

[Douglas Reyes-Ceron/ESPN]