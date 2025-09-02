Credit: Consumer Cellular

Mike Gundy has been the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team for 20 years, and he might keep doing the job for many years to come.

No matter how things end, Gundy, now 58, is likely to be most remembered for something he did when he was 40.

After OSU’s 49-45 victory over Texas Tech in 2007, Gundy launched into a three-minute rant at his press conference in response to a Daily Oklahoman column that was critical of quarterback Bobby Reid. After holding up a newspaper that showcased the article, he demanded that media members write about him, not the players, yelling, “Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40!” a phrase that would live in infamy.

Gundy had some fun with his infamous moment in a new commercial for Consumer Cellular. After an unseen reporter asked if he’s planning any changes, the head coach launches into a subdued revision of his classic charge.

Mike Gundy reenacts famous rant in hilarious “Consumer Cellular” commercial: “Big wireless wants to come after me? I’m a man, I’m not 40. I’m 58. Why would I over pay? … Big wireless makes me want to puke!” pic.twitter.com/ZULCxeUauM — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 2, 2025

“Yeah, I’m gonna make some cuts,” Gundy says, while holding up a cell phone bill instead of a newspaper. “Big Wireless wants to come after me? I’m a man, I’m not 40! I’m 58! Why would I overpay when I can get Consumer Cellular’s unlimited plan, two lines, 30 bucks each? Fast, reliable coverage, two lines, 30 bucks each? That’s all I gotta say. Big Wireless makes me wanna puke.”

Gundy then stormed out, similarly to the actual press conference he was parodying.

It’s also lovely to see Gundy has taken feedback to heart regarding his comments about OSU fans not being able to pay their bills last year.