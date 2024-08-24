Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio primarily writes about the NFL, but he’s not afraid to voice his opinions on a variety of different topics around the football world. And he saved some of his strongest words for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who is beginning the 2024 season in a pitched battle with members of the local media.

Coach Prime is coming off of a 4-8 season that began as one of the most hyped months in the history of the sport but fell off a cliff like Wile E. Coyote. Perhaps feeling a bit more pressure this season, Sanders has engaged in battles with the local Denver media, being combative at press conferences and shutting out reporters.

That includes Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler, who the university accused of “sustained, personal attacks.” According to the Post, Sanders only has to talk to “mutually agreed upon media” as part of his contract.

And that clearly isn’t sitting well with Florio, who let it rip when calling out Sanders for his treatment of the local media and clamping down on anyone who dares to be critical.

Via Pro Football Talk:

It really is a bunch of crap. Deion doesn’t want to be scrutinized, by anyone. He thinks the media covering the team should support the program, too. Without expressing any criticism or asking any tough questions. Even when criticism or tough questions are required. It dates back to his time at Jackson State. Deion has tried to build a personality cult, not a football program. Hopefully, the Post will fight back. Colorado is a public university. It should not be able to shut out major publications, including the biggest newspaper in the state. If the Post doesn’t loudly challenge the decision, Deion and the Buffaloes eventually will be covered by a group of sycophants who would far sooner tee him up for an AFLAC pitch than dare to inquire about a clock-management error.

Florio’s criticism isn’t the only one Deion Sanders is facing. One Denver sports anchor called out Coach Prime for intimidating local reporters. But Florio’s might be the most biting. And Florio is correct that Sanders trying to control the local media is nothing new. He pulled the same stunts at Jackson State when he blocked a Clarion Ledger reporter at SWAC Media Day.

As Colorado’s 2024 season progresses, this story will likely evolve like any other football story. If Sanders and Colorado can actually put together a winning season, his treatment of the local media will be a footnote. But if the losses continue to mount, it will only increase the criticism and pressure that will snowball into an untenable situation.

Regardless, it’s a troubling pattern surrounding Deion Sanders and if anyone thinks he could withstand the scrutiny of a job like the Dallas Cowboys (hello Mike Greenberg), maybe he or she should look at how he is handling the heat in the notoriously tough media market of *checks notes* Boulder, Colorado.

