Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mike Elko watched Brian Kelly blow up at a reporter and decided he wanted to try it himself.

Texas A&M beat Auburn 16-10 Saturday night to improve to 4-0, and Elko used his postgame press conference to rip into the media for asking questions he didn’t like.

“Does anybody want to ask a question about us being 4-0 for the first time since 2016, or how did the defense bounce back?” Elko asked. “Or, how about you held them to 176 yards on offense, and you had five sacks, and they were 0-for-12 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. And, you got the return game going again? Like, I don’t mean to sound like someone else, but my gosh, would you guys stop being so dreadful and gloomy?”

Full clip of Texas A&M coach Mike Elko taking issue with the questions he was getting from the media after a 16-10 win over Auburn. pic.twitter.com/lmkk8HG0Lw — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 28, 2025

The “someone else” was obviously Brian Kelly, who had his own meltdown two weeks earlier after LSU beat Florida 20-10.

When WBRZ reporter Michael Cauble asked about LSU’s offensive struggles, Kelly called the questions “ridiculous” and “stupid.” He told Cauble he was “spoiled” for not appreciating the win and said the questions were “out of line.” Kelly would apologize a few days later, calling Cauble “an outstanding reporter” and acknowledging he needed to “do better.”

But Elko apparently saw Kelly’s rant and thought it was worth copying.

Both coaches had legitimate defensive performances to celebrate. LSU’s defense picked off Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway five times and controlled the game from start to finish. Texas A&M held Auburn to 177 total yards, sacked Jackson Arnold five times, and completely shut down the Tigers’ on third-down conversions at 0-for-12.

Instead of asking about the defense, reporters asked about Texas A&M’s offensive struggles, penalties, and errors after the Aggies racked up 13 penalties for 119 yards against Auburn. Texas A&M managed just one touchdown after the first quarter, settled for three field goals from Randy Bond, went 3-for-14 on third down, and nearly let Auburn back in the game when Xavier Atkins intercepted Marcel Reed and returned it 73 yards to set up a touchdown.

For a team that had scored 40-plus points in each of its first three games, these seem like legitimate questions.

At least Elko, unlike Kelly, was doing a bit.