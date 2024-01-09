Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) and head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrate after beating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. It’s the Wolverines’ first national title since 1997, and it’s a signature moment in the coaching career of Jim Harbaugh.

With 4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Washington trailed 27-13 and had 4th-and-13 at the Michigan 30-yard line. Washington star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was intercepted by Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who returned the ball 81 yards to set up a Blake Corum touchdown.

Here’s how the interception looked and sounded on the television broadcast with Chris Fowler on the call for ESPN.

Here was the big interception return that led to Michigan's latest TD (giving them a 34-13 lead). #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OC94dPkOHv — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 9, 2024

And with under two minutes remaining, Penix threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-10 for a turnover-on-downs. Here’s the radio call of the play from Doug Karsch of Wolverine Sports Network.

National championship radio thread. Michigan radio on the 4th and 10 pic.twitter.com/7dNHRQIAMn — Tony McMahon (@TMcMahon402) January 9, 2024

“The Michigan defense calls game!”

Harbaugh amazed Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with his ability to avoid a Gatorade bath (he did eventually fall victim to the Gatorade) as the clock ran and out Michigan secured a championship.

The Michigan Wolverines are college football national champions! And Jim Harbaugh impressively avoids a Gatorade bath. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for ESPN. ???️ #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Ho547rXQuF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

And here are the final seconds as heard on Michigan radio with Karsch and Jon Jansen on the call.

Michigan radio official ending to the game pic.twitter.com/ALnns1HBMy — Tony McMahon (@TMcMahon402) January 9, 2024

“And Michigan, the Wolverines, have won a National Championship! Wolverine players, Wolverine alums, Michigan fans everywhere, Jim Harbaugh and your staff- your team is the No. 1 team in America, as the clock ticks down and Michigan completes a 15-0 National Championship season!”