As the ongoing saga surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations continues to unfold, Thursday saw the case take another unexpected turn.

Tom Mars, Jim Harbaugh’s lawyer submitted a letter to the Big Ten Wednesday regarding the investigation into the program.

The ten-page letter contained fairly standard boilerplate legal language, however, one part stood out, as one Twitter user pointed out that it came directly from a post on Michigan fan blog MGoBlog earlier in the week.

Parts of this letter from Jim Harbaugh’s lawyers appear to have been lifted almost verbatim from a fan’s blog post, without credit of course. https://t.co/BjhRkEBL7G https://t.co/pt1jN2aSXD pic.twitter.com/hXnFK7h5wl — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 9, 2023

Mars didn’t credit MGoBlog in the letter itself, but the paragraphs are very similar.

Harbaugh and Michigan are waiting to hear if the Big Ten will issue any discipline against the program this week. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday morning that there’s currently no timetable for discipline.

Source: The Big Ten is reviewing the lengthy written responses from both Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. There’s no indication of any timetable on a decision on potential Big Ten discipline in the case of Michigan’s alleged illegal signal stealing. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 9, 2023

The user who originally posted to MGoBlog, known as “rym” acknowledged the incident in a comment on the site on Thursday, saying, “Parts of pages 4 and 5 of Mars’ letter are plagiarized verbatim from my diary post the other day, right on down to the language I italicized in B10 Rule 32. No worries — the point of my post was to contribute to the cause, and it appears to have worked!” In their original post from Tuesday, “rym” said they were both a lawyer and Michigan alum.

Besides that, there was very little development on Thursday in the case.

