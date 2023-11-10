Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines during the Wolverines' game against Indiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY
College FootballBy Robert O'Neill on

As the ongoing saga surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations continues to unfold, Thursday saw the case take another unexpected turn.

Tom Mars, Jim Harbaugh’s lawyer submitted a letter to the Big Ten Wednesday regarding the investigation into the program.

The ten-page letter contained fairly standard boilerplate legal language, however, one part stood out, as one Twitter user pointed out that it came directly from a post on Michigan fan blog MGoBlog earlier in the week.

Mars didn’t credit MGoBlog in the letter itself, but the paragraphs are very similar.

Harbaugh and Michigan are waiting to hear if the Big Ten will issue any discipline against the program this week. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday morning that there’s currently no timetable for discipline.

The user who originally posted to MGoBlog, known as “rym” acknowledged the incident in a comment on the site on Thursday, saying, “Parts of pages 4 and 5 of Mars’ letter are plagiarized verbatim from my diary post the other day, right on down to the language I italicized in B10 Rule 32. No worries — the point of my post was to contribute to the cause, and it appears to have worked!” In their original post from Tuesday, “rym” said they were both a lawyer and Michigan alum.

Besides that, there was very little development on Thursday in the case.

[NYCSouthPaw]

About Robert O'Neill

View all posts by Robert O'Neill