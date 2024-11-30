Photo Credit: Fox

Michigan star running back Kalel Mullings played a massive role in the program’s biggest win of the season on Saturday against their bitter rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. But unfortunately, a wild postgame melee somewhat overshadowed Michigan’s win, which Mullings was understandably none too happy about.

On a season-high 32 carries, Mullings was able to rush for 116 yards and the team’s only offensive touchdown of the game.

Michigan’s defense was able to hold up, holding Ohio State’s offense to just ten points, ultimately selling the game by forcing Ohio State into a turnover on downs on their final possession of the game.

Gus Johnson with the Fox call as Michigan STUNS No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. 🏈🎙️pic.twitter.com/NBhVLUaf6s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

After the game, emotions were clearly running hot on both sides. So when Michigan decided to attempt to plant their team flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield, Ohio State players took notice and began pushing and shoving Michigan players, leading to a team-wide altercation.

An altercation breaks out after Michigan’s upset victory over Ohio State when Michigan players attempt to plant their team flag over the Buckeyes logo. “Now there is some skirmishes on the field. An unsportsmanlike gesture by Michigan.” -Gus Johnsonpic.twitter.com/vJdiggVp3E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

After the game, very few were talking about Mullings’ performance, which is a real shame considering how impactful he was against the stout Ohio State defense.

Instead, Mullings caught headlines by condemning Ohio State for the on-field altercation, saying that they “gotta learn how to lose” with more grace moving forward in a conversation with Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

“For such a great game, you hate to see stuff like that after the game,” said Mullings. It’s bad for the sport, bad for college football. But at the end of the day, some people, they gotta learn how to lose man. You can’t be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game. All that fighting… We had four quarters to do all that fighting. And now people want to talk and fight? That’s wrong. That’s just bad for the game. Classless in my opinion. People have got to be better.”

Whoever is to blame for this altercation, it is truly a shame that some people are talking more about the postgame altercation than the entertaining game on the field.

Mullings is absolutely correct in his assessment that Ohio State probably should have let the flag gesture go without it coming to blows.

But with that being said, there is also something to be said about winning with grace, which Fox play-by-play man Gus Johnson alluded to on the call of the altercation as it took place.

Regardless, the loss is quite an impactful one for Ohio State. Their CFP chances potentially take a drastic hit, falling to 10-2 on the season. It also continues the troubling trend for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day of simply being unable to beat Michigan, marking the fourth consecutive year they have fallen to their rival.

