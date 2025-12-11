Credit: Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s firing of Sherrone Moore has proven to be one of the more complicated situations in sports media.

On the one hand, it’s currently the biggest story in the industry, with one of college football’s most storied programs firing its head coach after obtaining “credible evidence” that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. On the other hand, the situation has spawned no shortage of social media rumors, particularly as it relates to authorities detaining Moore following his firing in connection with an assault investigation, according to reports.

While the lack of available information — all we know at the moment is that, per ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, a decision on potential charges won’t be made on Thursday — has allowed such speculation to fill in the gaps, one person with strong ties to the Michigan program has now revealed the circumstances surrounding Moore’s detainment. Appearing on Fox 2’s Good Day Detroit on Thursday, John U. Bacon shared the chilling details, which help explain why the now-former head coach remains in custody.

“After [his firing]… he broke into the employee’s home in Pittsfield Township, which is between Ann Arbor and Saline, Michigan. [He] grabbed a knife apparently and threatened to harm her and harm himself,” Bacon said. “And that’s when it became into protective custody in Michigan. So that’s where that one stands.”

The author and UM alum also confirmed his previous social media report, in which he revealed that Moore is being surrounded by mental health professionals.

MUST-SEE interview with latest on Sherrone Moore including graphic details of what led to him being fired and in currently in jail with John U. Bacon pic.twitter.com/jCwL8YnJHb — Ryan Ermanni (@ErmanniMedia) December 11, 2025

It’s unclear how Bacon obtained this information, which hasn’t been shared elsewhere, but he’s certainly a credible reporter. As a UM alum who has previously covered his alma mater and written five books covering various eras of Wolverines football, he’s not only well connected to the program, but arguably its most famous historian.

Considering the sensitive nature of the subject matter, it’s not a surprise that most outlets have seemingly taken a cautious approach to their reporting Moore’s firing and, especially, the aftermath. But if the version of events that Bacon shared are correct, then it certainly adds a new and even more shocking layer to this entire situation.