Screen grab: Cameo

Since finding himself at the center of college football’s biggest controversy last season, Connor Stalions has remained relatively quiet.

But now anybody looking to hear from the former Michigan staffer accused of orchestrating the Wolverines’ alleged sign-stealing scheme can do so — albeit for a price.

As Michigan continues to celebrate its first national championship since 1997, many have noticed that Stalions is now on the celebrity video messaging service Cameo. Anybody interested in purchasing a customized video from the former Wolverines recruiting analyst can do so for $75, while it costs $3 to message him.

Former Michigan assistant Connor Stalions has launched his own Cameo account. His videos are $70. pic.twitter.com/2Qm7ub8bZG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 17, 2024

Stalions’ name was unknown to most college fans until last October, when news broke that the NCAA was investigating Michigan for an elaborate sign-stealing scheme. A retired captain in the United States Marine Corps, Stalions is accused of organizing a scheme in which he paid associates to film the sidelines of the Wolverines’ upcoming opponents with the intent of using the footage to decipher the teams’ signals. He has also been accused of being on Central Michigan’s sideline, in disguise, during a game against Michigan State last season.

After initially being placed on leave, Stalions resigned from his role on the Michigan staff in November. Meanwhile, the Big Ten suspended Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for the team’s final three regular-season games and an NCAA investigation remains ongoing.

Stalions has yet to speak publicly following his departure from the Michigan program, although he also hasn’t left the public spotlight. In the lead up to the Wolverines’ win over rival Ohio State, the former staffer appeared to make cameos in multiple videos with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and he was also spotted in the stands during Michigan’s win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal.

I can confirm that Connor Stalions was indeed at the Rose Bowl, per multiple sources. Former Michigan LB Chase Winovich posted this on his IG story yesterday as well: pic.twitter.com/Sx2T7LI3FJ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2024

While he hasn’t necessarily run from it, Stalions has yet to fully embrace his quasi-celebrity status. Joining Cameo, however, indicates that could soon be changing.

[Cameo]