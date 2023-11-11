Credit: Fox

It’s hard not to see that Michigan Wolverines faithful have rallied around their program and their head football coach in the midst of the sign-stealing scandal that has led to Jim Harbaugh being suspended from gameday sidelines by the Big Ten.

It’s the perfect college football storm of “disrespect” and “us against the world” for a program like Michigan, and its alums have made it clear that they’re not the ones on trial, this whole system is on trial.

As of the time of this writing, Harbaugh remains suspended from appearing at Saturday’s game against the Penn State Nittany Lions but Michigan has filed a temporary restraining order against that ruling. While they expected to receive a ruling on that TRO Saturday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that the decision won’t come until November 17. That means offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as Michigan’s head coach against the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, various former Michigan players who know work in media have made it clear they’re not impartial to this story. While Collge GameDay’s Desmond Howard has ripped the Big Ten over the investigation, it was Big Noon Kickoff’s Charles Woodson’s turn on Saturday to lay down the hammer from a “Michigan Man” perspective.

Woodson offered up a scathing response to the allegations against Michigan over sign-stealing, waving away all of the details and accusations. While defending Harbaugh and referring to Connor Stalions as a “rogue agent,” the Heisman Trophy winner made it clear just how mad he is about the situation.

Charles Woodson was asked if he was upset about the ongoing Michigan saga as a "Michigan man." "Am I mad? I'm only mad because I think the whole thing is bullshit." pic.twitter.com/hlf8RVpyq0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

“Am I mad? I’m only mad because I think the whole thing is bull****,” Woodson said, punctuating his rant as Michigan flags flew behind him. “But other than that, we’re gonna be fine.”

Something tells us that if Michigan loses on Saturday, we’re going to hear things come out of the mouths of “Michigan Men” that we never thought possible.

[AA on Twitter, Big Noon Kickoff]