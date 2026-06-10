Credit: Pardon The Interruption

Thanks to a state court injunction, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is currently set to become the first U.S. athlete who admitted to betting on his own team and be allowed to continue playing.

Texas Tech was thrilled by the news, but just about everyone else in college football is horrified or disgusted.

That’s led to a wave of reports and edicts calling for boycotts of the Red Raiders. Both Georgia and Nebraska have announced they will not schedule Texas Tech moving forward, and many other ADs in the Big Ten and Big 12 are considering doing the same across all sports.

On Tuesday’s episode of Pardon the Interruption, Tony Kornheiser called out the “moral high horse” of other schools for not wanting to play Texas Tech.

‘PTI’ debates Brendan Sorsby injunction: “Every other school in that conference and in the SEC and in the Big Ten would look at taking a guy like Sorsby, because he’s a very good quarterback.” 🏈 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7OSoGcmGxb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2026

“I don’t understand why schools don’t want to play against Sorsby,” said Kornheiser. “When he comes back from this silly 2-game suspension where he misses a game against Abilene Christian and a game against Oregon State, they don’t want to play against him because he’s good. Texas Tech’s paying him $6 million this year because he’s good. Get off this moral high horse. Every other school in that conference and in the SEC and in the Big Ten would look at taking a guy like Sorsby because he’s a very good quarterback. I mean, I think we all have to appreciate that. Texas Tech went through legal motions here. They did what you’re supposed to do. They did what a school in the Big Ten or the SEC would do.”

However, Kornheiser admitted he’s not sure whether Sorsby should be allowed to play after he bet $90,000 on Indiana in 2022, before transferring to Texas Tech.

“He’s got obviously a gambling problem,” Kornheiser added. “I don’t know that the solution is to play college football at the moment because here’s the problem, Mike. There’s betting all around. Every play he calls, somebody’s going to say, is he calling that because he wants— you know, he’s got to bet on that play.”

Wilbon also called out the calls for boycotts as hypocritical, but for a different reason. He sees how much money all of those conferences and schools are making from promoting gambling and thinks they’re being “holier than thou.”

“It’s holier than thou. I hate it. It’s so hypocritical,” said Wilbon. “Every league, every sport, our bosses, they’re in bed with gamblers, plain and simple. And so they want it one way.

“And I know that every athlete is told, at least from college on up, if not high school on up, you can’t gamble. You can’t make these bets. You can’t bet on your own team. I get it. I’m sorry, so the kids, they’re the only ones that are supposed to pay a price when, again, all of these partnerships with gambling and gamblers are trumpeted, they’re celebrated, they’re endorsed, they’re marketed every moment of every day.

“I’m sick of the holier-than-thou attitude, and they’re not gonna say, because of the slippery slope, ‘What do you got going on at your school? We don’t want to play you because you got this.’ And it’s just, you know, this is what we got in college sports now. And there’s no institution, there’s no governance.”

Many have said that this ruling is the death knell for the NCAA’s ability to enforce rules and standards across college football. Though it seems far-fetched to think Congress is what will save the sport from the mess of its own making.