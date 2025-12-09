Photo Credit: ESPN

Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of Miami, despite the Fighting Irish being ahead of the Hurricanes in each Tuesday’s CFP rankings prior to Sunday’s final selections. The flip has understandably been the biggest story to emerge from Sunday’s CFP selection show.

In a rather embarrassing reaction to the CFP snub, the Fighting Irish proceeded to throw a tantrum and announced that they won’t accept a bid to another bowl game. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua even said that the ACC did “permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame,” which led to a response from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

On Monday, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon sounded off about Notre Dame and explained why he’s “glad they’re going nowhere.”

After the Pardon The Interruption clock ran out on the CFP rankings discussion, Wilbon still wanted to take some time to blast Notre Dame alongside co-host Tony Kornheiser.

“I’m glad they’re home. I’m glad they’re going nowhere… I do hate them, today more than ever.” – Michael Wilbon, who is not sad that Notre Dame got snubbed by the CFP pic.twitter.com/G6HyAAUgbJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2025

“By the way, how hypocritical is Notre Dame?” Wilbon said on PTI. “Let me muah, muah, muah (mimicking kiss sound) the ACC, as long as I get my paycheck, then behave like this.”

“To be fair, you’ve hated Notre Dame your whole life,” Kornheiser interjected.

“And you loved them, and you stumped for them,” Wilbon responded.

“I’m glad they’re home!” Wilbon continued. “I’m glad they’re going nowhere! No [College Football Playoff]! No bowl game! Get out! Get out, Notre Dame! Please.”

“You hate them,” Kornheiser added.

“I do hate them!” Wilbon confirmed. “Today more than ever! And I got reason! And I got support! Huh? Hate Notre Dame! Yeah! Boo!”

Wilbon is certainly not alone in that feeling these days, and the more that Notre Dame whines, the more people will agree with him.