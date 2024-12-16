Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick has become the latest former player to see his name floated for a head coaching opening.

But the difference between Vick and Ray Lewis is that Vick is actually in talks to become the next head football coach at a Division I program. Speaking with The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, the Virginia Tech product acknowledged that he’s interviewed for the opening at Norfolk State University.

Vick confirmed to the news outlet in a phone message that he has spoken with the president and athletic director of the Historically Black University based in Norfolk, Virginia. He also reportedly expects a resolution “soon,” and the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could soon be the next former player turned media member turned head coach.

Shortly after news of Norfolk State’s interest emerged, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sacramento State was also in talks to hire Vick. According to Schefter, Sacramento State plans to move up to the FBS, is constructing a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL funding.

The university would also assemble an experienced coaching staff to support Vick.

Vick has been with FOX Sports since 2017, serving as an analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff, the network’s one-hour NFL pregame show that airs on Sundays throughout the NFL season. He also contributes to FS1’s NFL coverage across various studio programming.

While Vick may not be the typical head coaching candidate for a Division I program, he certainly brings unique experience to the table.

Prior to joining FOX Sports, Vick spent time with his former coach, Andy Reid, as a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs during their 2017 training camp after having expressed an interest in coaching.

“I didn’t think I ever wanted to coach,” said Vick via USA Today in 2018. “But in some ways, I feel like I’d be cheating myself by (not coaching). Talking about the game at Fox, I get excited like I’m out there playing again. But it’s still not touching individuals (directly). When (the Alliance) opportunity came about, I felt like I could really make a difference and give back to the game. …Once I found out it was in Atlanta, I thought it was a home run.”

He got another shot in 2018 when he joined the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football League as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Shortly before the season, however, Vick was no longer the team’s offensive coordinator and transitioned into a consultant role.

Perhaps that’s how he feels about an opportunity in his native Virginia.

“I know how to lead, and I know what it takes,” he told The Pilot.

Vick also emphasized that he would hire a seasoned staff to help him transition into the head coaching role.

It could be a full-circle moment for Vick, who once saw his career take a major setback after the 2006 season. Due to his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring, he served a 21-month sentence in federal prison.

Since then, he has worked relentlessly, alongside animal rights advocates, to rebuild his image.

An image that could now make him the next head football coach at Norfolk State or Sacramento State.

