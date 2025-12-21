Credit: ABC

Michael Irvin has a lot of passion for Miami Hurricanes football, and he couldn’t contain himself when he saw Mario Cristobal following their big College Football Playoff win.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami legend was so happy following Miami’s 10-3 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2025 CFP that when he saw Cristobal being interviewed on the field, he just had to go over and land a big smooch on him.

Michael Irvin crashes the Mario Cristobal ABC/ESPN interview after Miami beats Texas A&M in the College Football Playoff. 🏈🎙️ #CFB #CFP https://t.co/EeOM39ZjC1 pic.twitter.com/iO9ZwSojrQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

Cristobal laughed off the intimate moment, but later, when asked about it, he changed his tune.

“That,” Cristobal told reporters, “was disgusting.”

“I couldn’t find enough wipeys to clean myself,” he joked.

Still, the Miami head coach was more than happy to have someone of Irvin’s caliber on the sidelines and celebrating on the field afterward.

“That guy means so much to the program, to its fan base, to our community,” said Cristobal. “The pride is returning to so many former players.”

To be fair to Irvin, this might have been the program’s biggest win in a long time. Not only was it the Canes’ first CFP victory, but also its first win over a Top 1o opponent away from home since 2005.

“This is an incredible moment,” Irvin told The Athletic. “They put themselves here. So, you sit around waiting on a committee to do the right thing and say you earned your right. They didn’t give you anything. Go play like you’re supposed to be here, and that defense did, they played great all day.”