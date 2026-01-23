Photo Credit: Netflix; The White House podcast

Former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was the ultimate hype man for Miami in its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Irvin was extremely intense and energetic on the Hurricanes’ sideline during games, with many of his reactions and antics going viral on social media. He even got the Saturday Night Live treatment ahead of the national championship game.

On the latest edition of The White House podcast, which launched on Netflix earlier this week, Irvin addressed accusations that he was high on cocaine on the Miami sideline, and his rant cracked up co-host Brandon Marshall and guest Michael Beasley.

“I hadn’t partaken in 20 years, but if you got some five hour stuff, let me know. Stop saying this stuff.” 💀 Michael Irvin has had enough of the allegations 😂 A new episode of The White House with @MichaelIrvin88 is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kJA43CoZlx — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) January 22, 2026

“That’s the part that tripped me out too,” Irvin began. “Right? I’m right there in front of the camera for five hours! So, after the game, I do a little belt thing, and everybody sends me all this stuff. ‘Man, Mike, right now, he coked up! Right now! You all on coke!'”

“‘First of all, y’all know damn well coke don’t last five hours,” Irvin said. “Y’all know damn well coke don’t last five hours! I hadn’t partaken in 20 years, but if you got some five-hour stuff, let me know! That’s just what I’m saying, man! Like, stop it! Like, stop saying this stuff! You know what I mean? You’ve been looking at me for the last five hours! Hey, there’s no way I could do something on this sideline!”

“But they’re not doing it out of reality,” Irvin continued. “They’re doing it to get to you…. When I used to get high, that’s exactly what I would say. No matter who I saw. ‘Oh, he high too!’ Because you high! You want everybody to be high, because you high!”

Irvin then looked into the camera to deliver his message.

“Whenever you sitting your ass at home high, you want to think everybody else is high, because your ass is high!” Irvin explained. “I understand that, but the reality is everybody ain’t high!… ‘He needs to stop doing it.’ No, you need to put the sh*t down and stop doing it! That’s all I want to say.”

Irvin also addressed his refusal to take pictures with Indiana fans after the Hoosiers beat the Hurricanes to win the national championship.

“Hell yeah, I’m a sore loser!” — Michael Irvin after refusing to take pics with Indiana fans after the national championship 💀 A new episode of The White House with Michael Irvin is now on Netflix. With co-host Brandon Marshall and guest Michael Beasley. pic.twitter.com/Ym7cLhAFQe — Netflix (@netflix) January 22, 2026

“Hell yeah, I’m a sore loser!” Irvin said. “Sorry, I am that. But that’s why I won so much.”