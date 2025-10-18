A Miami Hurricanes fan flipped off a Louisville Cardinals college football player. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
A grown man used both of his middle fingers to flip off a college football player on Friday night, and ESPN viewers got a good look at it.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell scored a touchdown on a 36-yard reception in the fourth quarter to extend the team’s lead over the Miami Hurricanes.

After reaching the end zone at Hard Rock Stadium, Bell was greeted rudely by a Miami fan in the front row. The fan flipped a double bird at Bell (and appeared to be yelling obscenities), and it was visible on the ESPN broadcast for over five seconds.

ESPN could’ve been quicker to notice the double bird and switch camera angles, but in fairness to the broadcast production crew, it’s not exactly something you’re focused on for a touchdown play (and one involving student-athletes).

Bell got the last laugh, catching nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisville to a huge upset victory on the road over No. 2 Miami.

