Photo credit: HuskerOnline

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit early Thursday morning.

Kneeland was just 24 years old and in his second season with the Cowboys. The news has the sports world reeling over the tragic story, with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule taking a few minutes to address mental health during his press conference Thursday afternoon.

With Nebraska planning for a potential long day of travel due to the government shutdown impacting air travel ahead of what will be a late kickoff time Saturday at UCLA, Rhule spoke about being a team that enjoys being together. And more importantly, in the wake of the news about Kneeland, Rhule wants to see a team that cares about each other.

LISTEN: In the wake of the sad news today of Marshawn Kneeland’s passing, Coach Rhule takes some time to share a passionate message about the importance of being kind to one another and enjoying the time they get all together as a team. pic.twitter.com/ychiwrHyhU — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) November 6, 2025

“Seeing the tragic news out of Dallas today, understanding that none of us know what people are going through, that’s why I think we all should be careful about what we say to people,” Rhule began. “I think we should be careful about what we tweet about people. I think we should be cognizant of what everyone’s going through. I told our players they should take their headphones off in the cafeteria and sit down with somebody and be like, ‘How you doing, man? What’s going on with you?’ Because somebody that we’re talking to, that we’re saying, ‘What’s wrong with that guy? That guy’s messed up.’ Instead of saying, ‘What’s wrong with them?’ we should all say, ‘I wonder what happened to them,’ because everyone’s suffering.

“I look at these opportunities – everyone’s going through something – they’re going to go on the road together, it’s a chance for us all to come together and be a team and unite together and spend time together. I think it’s a good opportunity for us. I send my condolences, obviously. It’s just awful, awful, awful news.”

Rhule told a story about seeing his former player, Adrian Robinson, at Temple a decade ago. And while Rhule said to himself that he wanted to catch up with Robinson to check in with his former player, he didn’t get the opportunity to do so. A week later, Robinson took his own life.

“I just wish in my life, I could go back and stop and say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’” Rhule admitted. “It’s on my heart. I shared with the team, I just think it’s a time in this world to be kind to people, and at the same time care about people and ask about people.

“Our generation of kids – my kids – they all just say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’m straight.’ You really gotta unearth it. So, I look at road trips and travel, and I look at time together at practice as chances to impact young people’s lives and try to be around them. I would encourage everybody today, with your own kids or people you work with, just to check on them, because that young man scored a touchdown just a couple of days ago. And on the outside world, you’d think he’s at the pinnacle. But he’s dealing with something, and I don’t know what it was. But I pray for him, him and his family.”

Kneeland scored a touchdown for the Cowboys earlier this week on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. And as Rhule noted, Kneeland would have appeared to be on top of the world in that moment. But just a few days later, Kneeland’s family is tragically planning his funeral. Rhule sharing his own story about Adrian Robinson and the importance of checking in on others is something that should resonate with everyone.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available and can be reached any time at 988 for those in need of help and support.