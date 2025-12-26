Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having quarterbacked USC to one of its most famous victories over Notre Dame, Matt Leinart is well aware of the history associated with the rivalry between the Trojans and Fighting Irish.

But when it comes to the news that the two teams won’t be playing in 2026 — and with the future of the rivalry uncertain beyond that — the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner has his alma mater’s back.

“Call me lame but I’m going to trust a school that’s produced more Heisman winners than anyone else in history and 11 National Championships to do what’s right for the program,” Leinart wrote on X on Wednesday night. “Texas and A&M played forever and then they didn’t. Same with Utah and BYU. It was a bummer but the world didn’t end. Here’s hoping this is a momentary pause just like those.”

Call me lame but I’m going to trust a school that’s produced more Heisman winners than anyone else in history and 11 National Championships to do what’s right for the program. Texas and A&M played forever and then they didn’t. Same with Utah and BYU. It was a bummer but the… — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 24, 2025

While he didn’t explicitly state it, the 42-year-old appeared to be alluding to the reports that USC pulled out of the rivalry because of concerns about changes to the College Football Playoff selection process, in which Notre Dame will receive an automatic bid if it’s ranked in the top-12 beginning next season. Although the Trojans were reportedly still willing to face the Fighting Irish in a Week Zero matchup, USC didn’t want to play Notre Dame later in the season due to possible scenarios in which it could still be left out of the CFP regardless of the game’s outcome.

Just as Leinart said in his post, the Trojans are doing what’s best for them, even if it comes at the expense of one of college football’s most historic rivalries. But with more changes to the selection process — including a likely expansion of the field — seemingly inevitable, it’s likely only a matter of time until USC and Notre Dame once again find a way onto each other’s schedule.