Credit: The Courier-Journal

At least one SEC head coach announced his plans for next season.

While Lane Kiffin is playing footsie with Ole Miss and LSU, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops has been the subject of some rumors as his program finished up its second-straight losing season.

After Kentucky’s 41-0 loss to Louisville on Saturday, Stoops was asked about his future with the program, and he offered an emphatic answer.

“You think I’m going to walk away? You kidding me? Zero percent chance I walk away. I’m gonna be here as far as I’m concerned,” Stoops said, via KSR’s Nick Roush. “Zero means zero. Zero percent chance I walk.”

According to On3, Stoops would reiterate that sentiment on the UK Sports Network postgame radio show with Tom Leach. However, in that instance, he did note that the ultimate decision isn’t up to him. The AD and the school president might also have a say in his return.

Stoops had a great stretch, taking the Wildcats to bowl games for eight straight years, but they haven’t won more than seven games in a season since 2021. At 62–80 in 13 seasons, it’s fair for some to wonder if it’s time to move on and start fresh with someone new.