Credit: CBS Sports Network

Ahhhh…everyone’s favorite Wednesday evening sports viewing. MACtion.

The lovable mid-major conference graces us football sickos with the midweek primetime action necessary to keep our football withdrawals at bay. But this Wednesday, the conference faced some notable hiccups.

Let’s start in Athens, Ohio — home of the Ohio University Bobcats. Members of the media on-hand to cover the Bobcats taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Peden Stadium were met with fire alarms sounding in the press box mid-game. That prompted the Athens fire department to use a chainsaw in an attempt to cut into the press box roof.

@SickosCommittee update from Ohio: Athens FD have broken a chainsaw attempting to cut into the roof of the credentials booth at Peden. It’s still the 4th quarter. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/QFCGFBafWt — Dibb (@itsdibbs) November 14, 2024

According to reports, the fire alarm was sounding for 45 minutes, and the press ended up covering the game from outdoors as a result.

The fire alarm is going off in the press box. Peak #MACtion pic.twitter.com/wRGnkXwqyD — Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia) November 14, 2024

There is currently a fire alarm going off at Peden Stadium, so this is the current view at the press box was evacuated. #MACtion @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/NP9dQJ7Zw9 — Charlie Fadel (@CharlieFadel) November 14, 2024

The fire alarm debacle in Ohio wasn’t the only MACtion mishap this week. Unfortunately for those watching the Akron Zips take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois on CBS Sports Network, rain made the viewing experience rather unpleasant.

Tonight’s MACtion has been a bit difficult to watch on CBS Sports Network 🌧️☔️ pic.twitter.com/yshlPcKn6g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2024

Camera shots were regularly fogged up with water on the lenses, something that can be pretty unavoidable in a rainstorm.

Did any of this put a damper on the night’s MACtion? Of course not! Stuff like this is half the reason we watch. Who knows what could be in store next week.

[On3]