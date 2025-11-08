Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mack Rhoades, the Baylor athletic director and College Football Playoff selection committee chair, was recently investigated by Baylor after a sideline incident with a player on Sept. 20 that led to a separate incident with an assistant coach later that day, as first reported by OutKick.

Rhoades allegedly went up to Baylor star tight end Michael Trigg due to having an issue with Trigg wearing a yellow, long-sleeved undershirt during the Bears’ game against Arizona State. OutKick was told by sources that Rhoades put his hands on Trigg and asked, “What the f*ck are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” moments before Baylor was set to have its opening drive.

Sources tell OutKick that athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, and while putting his hands on the player asked him ‘What the f*ck are you wearing that yellow shirt for?’. Along the sidelines before the game, multiple assistants were around when this incident occurred, as this occurred in a brief span of time.

After the game, Rhoades got into an incident with a Baylor assistant coach while the coach was visiting with Trigg and the tight end’s family.

Multiple witnesses tell OutKick that while Trigg went to be with his family, an assistant coach was visiting with his family, when AD Mack Rhoades came up from behind and grabbed the assistant’s arm and, subsequently, his shoulder and neck area. According to sources, Rhoades then allegedly proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach, which was witnessed by multiple Baylor staff members from the athletic department, along with family members.

The Athletic has confirmed the investigation and noted that Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson had heated words with Rhoades about the incident.

Members of the coaching staff, including head coach Dave Aranda and tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson, later had heated words with Rhoades about the incident, the source said. The incident had a lingering impact on Trigg that day, according to the source.

Trigg’s father, Michael Trigg Sr., spoke with The Athletic and said that Anderson defended his son.

“(My son) wanted us to change our flight home to come talk to (Rhoades) on Monday, but Coach Anderson said he’s going to handle it,” Trigg Sr. told The Athletic. “He advocated for him during the game. Everything’s good now. I don’t want anything to disrupt his football.” Trigg Sr. said he was grateful that Anderson was there to defend his son. “I’m glad Coach Anderson was there. He’s a hell of a dude. When you see your son in school you want someone to advocate for him.”

Trigg Sr. added that his son “wore the yellow undershirt because he had a shoulder injury and the long-sleeved shirt covered his brace,” according to The Athletic.

Baylor recently issued the following statement on the incident:

“More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades. These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed. Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values. Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor Family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our Athletics Department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

Trigg is one of the top tight end prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. He has 40 receptions for 607 yards (15.2 AVG) and six touchdowns this season.

Rhoades has been the Baylor athletic director since 2016 and was named the College Football Playoff committee chair on March 4. He appeared on ESPN on Tuesday night to discuss the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The College Football Playoff selection day is Dec. 7.