Credit: “Off Rohding” from The Dan Le Batard Show

Lucy Rohden is leaving Meadowlark Media and The Dan Le Batard Show to formalize a college football media brand with multiple new partners, she told Awful Announcing this week.

Rohden, best known for her viral TikTok explainers and sketches as well as her Off-Rohding campus series at Meadowlark, will launch CFBLucy this week. This fall, Rohden will partner with Betches Media and Homefield Apparel for new series and on-campus engagements.

Fans will also continue to get Rohden’s YouTube and social media content as she works to fill what she sees as a void in personality-driven, day-to-day content around college football, which continues to grow in national popularity.

That content is “going to maintain the same voice, the same flavor,” Rohden told Awful Announcing.

“College football is the second-largest sport in the country, and it’s really not treated that way in media coverage, in my opinion. Where there’s such an over-saturation with the NFL, and I don’t really feel that way about college football, but the Liberty Bowl will get more views than a huge primetime NBA game.

“So I want to make sure the content is out there for college football fans … commentary, sometimes just saying what’s going on, jokes, all that stuff. Basically, we’re talking ball. That’s all we’re doing.”

CFBLucy will partner with Betches in a deal that will see Rohden host a “new digital format” for the massive, women-focused sports content company as it expands its presence in college football.

“As we continue to grow the Betches Sports ecosystem, partnering with creators who understand our audience is key,” said Betches VP of Sports Kyle Moffatt in a release. “Bringing Lucy into the fold allows us to meet that audience with a voice that’s authentic and built for where fandom is going next.”

Added Rohden: “They have a perfect intersection of culture, comedy, sports and women, which I’m a huge, huge fan of, making this content so it’s a little bit more approachable and digestible for a larger group of people.

“I just feel like our tones really align, and they have such a strong brand presence. Betches is funny, Betches is for the girls, Betches is sports.”

Rohden, who was on Awful Announcing’s list of 2025 top sports influencers and content creators, will also expand her role at Homefield on its Can’t Miss Kickoff Tour as a producer and creator in addition to host and emcee.

Audiences will see Rohden on Homefield’s social media channels and on camera for select on-site events throughout the college football season.

Josh Johns, Homefield VP of marketing partnerships and events, said Rohden is “embedded in college football culture, and we’re excited to continue growing our live event promotions alongside her brand.”

While Rohden believes the media has made strides in producing more consistent and approachable content about college football as more distributors have invested in live rights, she believes that what makes the sport great is the intense passion for it, combined with how “deeply unserious” and oftentimes “made up” it is.

With CFBLucy, Rohden aims to elevate her standing in the ecosystem and become one of the key personalities providing content that truly connects with college football fans.