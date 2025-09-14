Photo Credit: WBRZ 2 Sports

Michael Cauble has something to say to Brian Kelly.

The WBRZ sports director found himself on the wrong end of Kelly’s temper tantrum Saturday night after asking about LSU’s offensive struggles following a 20-10 win over Florida. Kelly called his questions “ridiculous” and “stupid,” then lectured him about being “spoiled” for not appreciating the victory.

Now Cauble is responding.

Here’s an instant reaction to the LSU victory, Brian Kelly calling me spoiled and a hidden gem of a play from Chris Hilton. Tigers get the win and go 1-0 for the third time. #LSU pic.twitter.com/NZvz84BIMy — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 14, 2025

“I don’t think you glance over that this LSU offense is pedestrian at best,” Cauble said. “You may have heard it. Brian Kelly thought I had ‘stupid questions’ asking about the LSU offense. What was his assessment of the offense? What’s going wrong with the LSU offense? But, that’s the reality of it.”

“They ran for 96 yards. Fifty-one of those came on the last rush, you know, the big one that really salted the game way. So, LSU is running the ball for 45 yards a game. I get it. Florida has a stiff defense, but both of the teams have stiff defenses. But this LSU offense, we should expect more. I think it’s unfair of him to just pass it off as just a ‘stupid question.’ This is a championship team, or they expect to be. He told us to keep the receipts. Well, we’re keeping the receipts.”

Kelly had positioned LSU as a championship contender and told people to keep receipts of his and his team’s success. But when Cauble asked about an offense that converted 4 of 14 third downs and managed 13 points, suddenly those questions became off-limits.

“They need to bring it on both ends of the ball,” Cauble continued. “That’s my assessment. He can certainly have his. And I understand being thankful and happy to get a victory, but this is the SEC, and tougher times are going to come. They’re going to have to find an offense. That would be my reply to him, if I was given one.”

When Cauble asked about the running game in the press conference, Kelly pointed to that single 51-yard carry as proof that everything was fine.

“We can run the ball,” Kelly said. “Did you see the last play of the game? That’s all you need. You just need one.”

That’s exactly the kind of thinking Cauble is pushing back against. LSU’s defense picked off DJ Lagway five times and controlled the game, but take away one late carry, and the Tigers managed 45 rushing yards against Florida. Those are the facts Kelly didn’t want to discuss.

LSU will face better offenses than Florida’s in SEC play. They’ll play games where their defense can’t create five turnovers. When that happens, an offense that struggles to sustain drives becomes the problem that Kelly called “stupid” to question.