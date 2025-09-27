Credit: ESPN

On Saturday, Pitt Panthers defensive back Rasheem Biles intercepted a pass from Louisville’s Miller Moss and took it all the way to the house for a 75-yard touchdown return.

Then, he faced his most formidable challenge: The Louisville ball boy.

After the pick-six, Biles returned to the Pitt sidelines to celebrate with teammates when, all of a sudden, the Cardinals staffer grabbed the ball from him and attempted to take it back for his side. Biles and teammate Isaiah Neal then put the double-team on the ball boy and got it back. The relentless staffer continued to try to retrieve it, so Neal flipped the ball over his back into the air, where it was caught by someone on the Pitt sidelines and returned to Biles. Noting how this ball boy was essentially a terminator hellbent on getting the pigskin back, Biles tossed it into the crowd and continued celebrating.

Presumably, as schools all use different footballs, this staffer was tasked with holding onto the one that originated with the Cardinals. However, his aggressive retrieval method may have been his undoing.

College football folks on social media had a lot of sympathy for the relentless ball boy just trying to do his job.

If it makes him feel any better, Pitt’s 17-0 lead evaporated, and, as of the time of this writing, they find themselves clinging to a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter.