Photo Credit: SEC Network

The Paul Finebaum Show has had its fair share of angry callers throughout the history of the show. But perhaps few can rival the kind of tirade that longtime caller Gary Wilson, better known as Legend, went on Tuesday as a result of Alabama’s loss to Florida State over the weekend.

Legend is no stranger to airing his grievances about all things Alabama football to fellow listeners of The Paul Finebaum Show. Last season, Legend went as far as to say he would never trust Kalen DeBoer again after the Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt for the first time in 40 years.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show, Legend arguably topped his last tirade about the Crimson Tide, going on a rant that lasted over six minutes where he listed everything he felt was wrong about the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Paul, it’s a football nightmare brother,” said Legend. “This is a football nightmare brother. Man, I’m telling you something. I have already heard it from several sources today. This guy has no control over this team whatsoever. There are rumors that the players are getting DoorDash to their room at 2 a.m. in the morning, sneaking their girlfriends into the team hotel, being late for the bus on the way to the stadium. It’s clear this guy is just a substitute teacher that has no control over the class whatsoever, Paul. This guy has no control over this program. It’s all lip service, brother.

“It was bad enough that I had to go on Maury Povich last year before the nation and say that Vandy was my daddy. That was bad enough. But now there is a Part 2 to Legend’s football nightmare. I just got my ass run over by the Gus bus! The freaking Gus bus just ran my ass over! I guess it’s true what they say, Paul. The Gus bus wheels do go round and round. Round and round over my candy ass, that’s where they went round and round. I’ve never seen a team more softer, more pathetic in all my life. 12 missed tackles last year in the worst game. 14 missed tackles in this game. They had 20 plays where players didn’t even care, didn’t even chase after the play.”

Legend would continue to further rip Kalen DeBoer about as disrespectfully as he possibly could, claiming that he should leave Alabama “today” because he is an “outsider” that is not liked by the Alabama fanbase.

“I’ll tell you, Coach DeBoer, we don’t need marriage counseling. It’s a full-fledged divorce now dude. It’s only a matter of when we run your ass out of town. It’s got nothing to do with marriage counseling no more, brother. This is a full-fledged divorce. I’m not saying that I hate your ass. But if you were on life support, I’d pull the plug and charge my phone. You’re about as popular as a bonus track on a Yoko Ono album right now. Nobody likes you, you are an outsider. We don’t like you.

“Go (take) your ass back to the West Coast. Go get you a tree to hug and a Gavin Newsom pretend President sign and stick it in your front yard and leave Alabama today! Leave it today! Listen, do us all a favor brother. Stop giving press conferences. You don’t need chapstick. You need a glue stick. You need to shut the hell up. You are about as uninspiring as anyone I have ever heard in my life. You couldn’t inspire a chicken to cross the road if there was a hen on the other side looking like Megan Fox in some Daisy Dukes. Just shut up! You are the most uninspiring coach I have ever seen in my life.”

This call from Legend on the @finebaum show was HYSTERICAL. College Football fans are the funniest people on planet earth. pic.twitter.com/nOFxghXgBz — Sean Murphy (@seanhalfcourt) September 1, 2025

It’s hard to argue the fact that DeBoer deserves plenty of criticism following the loss. But to say that Legend went a bit overboard here would be quite an understatement.

While the loss for Alabama is obviously an incredibly disappointing start to the 2025 season, it also doesn’t mean that the program’s hopes of reaching the CFP are over.

But with that being said, if Alabama does continue to underachieve for the rest of the 2025 season, expect Legend to continue to be as ruthless as ever towards DeBoer as the Alabama football program continues to find its footing in the post-Nick Saban era.