The Aloha State has lost another revered sportscaster.

Sunday evening, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the longtime voice of University of Hawaii athletics, Bobby Curran, passed away. Curran called Hawaii football and men’s basketball games for over three decades, tallying more than 400 games behind the mic for the Rainbow Warriors football team.

ESPN Honolulu confirmed the news in a social media post.

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of longtime ESPN Honolulu broadcaster Bobby Curran. His voice, passion, and dedication to local sports left an unforgettable mark on our community. Bobby’s impact will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/1EGM22xsQO — ESPN Honolulu (@ESPNHonolulu) March 9, 2025

In addition to calling games, Curran also hosted a popular radio show donning his name.

The veteran broadcaster was inducted into the University of Hawaii Sports Circle of Honor in 2023 and was named Hawaii’s Sportscaster of the Year six times by the National Sports Media Association.

The University of Hawaii released a statement following the news.

Bobby Curran was a storyteller and magician behind the microphone. This New Yorker quickly adapted himself into the local culture and became a fixture on the airwaves for more than three decades. His smooth colorful voice was synonymous with UH football and basketball. He was the voice of more than 400 football broadcasts – the longest announcer streak in program history – and several hundred more basketball games. He called some of the brightest stars and biggest moments in UH history, including a dozen bowl teams and four NCAA Tournament basketball teams. Bobby was so much more than just a voice. He was respected by the players and coaches and most importantly, beloved by his listeners, the fans. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Jo and sons Max and Finn, and the entire Curran ‘ohana. Mahalo Bobby, may you rest in aloha.

The state of Hawaii has been hit particularly hard when it comes to the deaths of beloved sportscasters recently. Longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Leahey passed away in 2023. Two years prior, Hawaii sportscasting legend Robert Kekaula passed away. And just recently, Hawaii baseball announcer Don Robbs, for whom the press box at Les Murakami Stadium was named after, passed away at 88.

For a state as tight-knit as Hawaii, especially when it comes to its sports community, these losses hit especially hard.