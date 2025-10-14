Credit: Cincinnati football

The Cincinnati community is mourning the death of longtime Bearcats football radio analyst Jim Kelly Jr., who passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday.

Few people have been as connected to the UC program throughout its history as Kelly, who originally served as a ball boy in the 1960s when his father, Jim Kelly Sr., was a member of the Bearcats’ coaching staff. The younger Kelly followed in his father’s footsteps by playing wide receiver for Cincinnati, leading the team in receiving from 1973-75.

Following his playing days, Kelly served as a grad assistant with the program before beginning his own business career. He returned to UC as the team’s radio analyst in 1988 and had been a staple of Bearcats broadcasts since returning from a three-year hiatus from 1992-1994.

Talk to anyone who knew Jim Kelly Jr. and you'll hear the same thing again and again: Nobody loved the Bearcats more. In case you missed it, here's the recognition from Saturday's game.

“Working with Jim was one of the greatest joys of my professional life,” Cincinnati radio broadcaster Dan Hoard, who partnered with Kelly in the UC football booth, said in a statement. “In addition to being a great broadcaster and friend, Jim was the link among generations of Bearcat football players. He got to know them as a kid hanging around his dad’s teams, as a teammate in the 1970s, and as a broadcaster for more than three decades. No one loved the University of Cincinnati more.”

Added Cincinnati director of athletics John Cunningham: “Our hearts are with Jim Kelly and his family. Jim embodied Bearcats football: growing up at Nippert Stadium and choosing to stay in Cincinnati to play college football on that same field. He stood with the program through thick and thin for more than 30 years in the radio booth. He was a standout player, a beloved radio voice and a Hall of Famer. No one loved the Bearcats more than Jim. We are thankful he was able to be surrounded by his teammates from the 1975 team this past weekend. We were all blessed to know him.”

A 2017 inductee into the UC Athletics Hall of Fame, Kelly is part of one of two father-son duos to have received such honors. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his sons, Kevin, Dave, Scott and Brian, and their families.