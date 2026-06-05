Credit: Auburn Athletics

Longtime Auburn broadcast voice Paul Ellen has died. He was 75.

Ellen was part of the broadcast team for Auburn baseball, basketball, and football, notably serving as the football radio host since 1990 and as the football radio play-by-play announcer from 1979-80.

“For five decades, Paul was a trusted voice of the Auburn radio broadcast team,” Auburn said in a post. “He will forever be a part of the Auburn Family. We offer our condolences to the entire Ellen family.”

Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson also reacted during a news conference.

“He was with us on that journey to our first World Series in a long time, so just a good friend.”

A biography on the Auburn website credits Ellen as “part of the group that literally built WEGL nearly 50 years ago.” WEGL is Auburn’s student-run radio station.

After graduating from Auburn in 1975, Ellen also had a short stint as a play-by-play commentator for Southern Miss.

Auburn broadcaster Brad Law also reacted to the news.

“Paul Ellen was a giant in our network’s history,” Law said in a post, “and his influence is front and center in our present. He was professional, intelligent, hilarious, and kind. I will think of Paul every single game day.”

Paul Ellen was a giant in our network’s history, and his influence is front and center in our present He was professional, intelligent, hilarious, and kind I will think of Paul every single game day https://t.co/sX3LolPRyg — Brad Law (@AUBradLaw) June 4, 2026

Our thoughts are with Ellen’s family and loved ones at this time.