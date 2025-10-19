Credit: KEZI

If you’re only now learning about the viral “6 7” meme, consider yourself lucky.

Even after reading the entire Wikipedia page dedicated to the viral trend, I still don’t understand what it means. But whatever it is, the youth of America are really into it. And for one local sports reporter covering the Oregon State-Lafayette game for KEZI in Eugene on Saturday, it took monk-like levels of focus and patience to complete her live hit without distraction from the drunk weirdos behind (and in front of) her. Watch below:

Sometimes it’s a tough job reporting live. pic.twitter.com/W9jgxJs7GA — Brett Austin Taylor (@Brett_Taylor94) October 19, 2025

Liv Cleary, a sports reporter and anchor at KEZI, handled a poor circumstance impressively well. Throughout the entire one minute clip, an Oregon State fan can be heard loudly yelling “6 7” right behind Cleary, who continued to give her report as if nothing was happening. Not only was “6 7” guy relentless in his efforts to be heard by literally everyone in the Pacific Northwest, but Cleary also had to navigate another individual putting his face directly in front of her camera, gracefully telling the man “one second,” before continuing her report as if nothing was happening.

This is the unfortunate reality for many local reporters in 2025. “One man bands” have become the standard. Cleary clearly did not have a photographer with her, who could’ve helped keep the over-served Oregon State fans at bay. Instead, she seemingly setup the camera and audio equipment herself on the concourse of Reser Stadium, relying solely on the civility of others to not interfere with her job.

Perhaps the funniest part of the entire clip comes towards the end, when “6 7” guy continues his onslaught, and someone else off camera yells, “22-years-old, by the way.” That would be a full year to (legally) build a tolerance! Do better, Oregon State!