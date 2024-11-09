Credit: ESPN

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne showed up on Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast from the LSU campus and got in a good shot at longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher (and LSU alum) Paul Skenes, were the guest pickers for this week’s GameDay before the big LSU-Alabama game. While discussing whether she would go with Vanderbilt or South Carolina in their SEC contest, Dunne took the opportunity to dig at Saban, who was just a few seats over.

Livvy Dunne picks Vandy 👀 “Someone once said that Vanderbilt was the easiest place to play in the SEC… But not today. I’m going with Vanderbilt.” pic.twitter.com/WylOeJSIqq — Vandy Recruiting 𝕏 (@VandyRcruits) November 9, 2024

“Someone once said that Vanderbilt was the easiest place to play in the SEC,” said Dunne. “But not today. I’m going with Vanderbilt.”

Nick Saban could only shrug in bemusement.

Dunn is of course referencing Saban’s comments a few weeks back during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, when he described Vanderbilt as the one easy place to play in the SEC.

“When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have,” Saban said, “And that’s no disrespect to them. It’s the truth.”

After Vanderbilt shocked then-No. 1 Alabama, 40-35, Saban’s comments have come back to haunt him multiple times.

Dunne also picked the Tigers to beat the Tide on Saturday, driving the stake that much harder into Saban’s heart.

“I mean, a night game in Death Valley?” Dunne said. “There’s only one right answer, and it’s LSU.”

Clearly, Dunne did her homework before showing up on Saturday.

