Lincoln Riley snapped at a reporter following USC’s 42-27 loss to Oregon on Saturday, calling it the dumbest question he’s been asked in his entire head coaching career.

Adam Bradford, who covers USC for USA Today’s Trojan Wire, referenced a College GameDay sign from an Oregon fan that read, “Extend Lincoln Riley’s contract.” Bradford used the sign as a jumping-off point to ask Riley about how opposing fanbases view him and whether they see the Trojans as a legitimate threat in the Big Ten.

“That might be the dumbest question I’ve been asked as long as I’ve been a head coach, and I’ve been asked a lot of questions,” Riley replied. “You ought to be a little embarrassed to ask that question. This is a professional thing. You ought to try it.”

Bradford later posted on X that he asked Riley a question, and the coach “was not particularly pleased” with it.

Look, Bradford’s question wasn’t great. Using a College GameDay sign as the basis for asking about respect and perception is a bit flimsy. Those signs are meant to be jokes and provocations, not serious commentary worth building a postgame question around. There were probably better ways to ask Riley about how opposing teams — and fanbases — view USC without referencing what some Oregon fan scribbled on cardboard.

That said, Bradford covers USC as a freelancer — traveling on his own dime to Eugene — for USA Today’s wire service. He wasn’t some random person lobbing a bad-faith question. And the underlying point about perception isn’t unfair when your team just got bounced from playoff contention again.

Whether the question warranted Riley’s response is debatable. But the perception issue Riley dismissed so quickly exists because of results like Saturday. Oregon fans made signs mocking his contract because USC hasn’t beaten a top-tier opponent under his watch. The Trojans are 0-7 against teams that finished in the top 10 during Riley’s tenure.

Indiana went into Autzen Stadium this season and won. USC couldn’t. That’s the reality driving the jokes about extending Riley’s deal. Bradford didn’t create that perception by asking about it. And Riley’s reaction certainly won’t change anyone’s mind about whether USC is actually a Big Ten threat or just another team that looks better on paper than on the field.