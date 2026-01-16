Screen grab: ESPN

Considering his ties to the Indiana football program, many have viewed Monday’s national championship game between the Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes as the perfect opportunity for Lee Corso to return to the College GameDay set.

But as of Friday, it doesn’t appear that the Sunshine Scooter will be making a highly anticipated cameo, with all indications being that he won’t be in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

ESPN’s Jen Lada first reported earlier this week that Corso will be watching the contest from his home in Florida. Nevertheless, the 90-year-old expressed enthusiasm regarding the state of the Indiana program, which he served as the head coach of from 1973-1982.

“Talked to Coach Corso this morning & he is obviously THRILLED about the Hoosiers’ trip to the National Championship Game. Will watch from his Florida home,” Lada posted to X the day after the Hoosiers’ victory over Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl. “He loves Fernando Mendoza. Said IU’s come a long way since their first Bowl win – the Holiday Bowl he coached in 1979.”

Taking to social media earlier this week, Saturday Down South’s Connor O’Gara revealed that Corso’s former College GameDay colleague, Chris Fallica, confirmed to him that the ex-Hoosiers coach won’t be attending Monday night’s game.

For those wondering:@chrisfallica told me that Lee Corso is unfortunately not expected to make the trip down to Miami to watch his former team in the national championship.** **unless Corso accepts my offer to drive 15 minutes from my house and pick him up on Monday — Connor O’Gara (@cjogara) January 14, 2026

Considering his age, it would certainly be understandable if Corso preferred to watch the Hoosiers face the Hurricanes from the comfort of his own home. But even if he’s not in attendance, that wouldn’t make an Indiana victory on Monday any less of a storybook ending to a season that began with Corso retiring from the College GameDay set.