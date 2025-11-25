Credit: Daren Stoltzfus

ESPN’s College GameDay started the 2025 college football season by saying goodbye to longtime analyst Lee Corso, who retired from broadcasting following 38 years with the company.

The 90-year-old former football coach and broadcasting legend isn’t going quietly into retirement, however.

While the gears in the GameDay machine have kept turning without him, it sounds like Corso still wanted to keep traveling and doing the show.

Daren Stoltzfus of Central Florida’s WESH caught up with Corso and asked how he’s been handling retirement.

I asked the legend Lee Corso what this season away from college football has been like. “It sucks” 😂😂 No question – this guy can still light up a room. Incredible watching him and Lou Holtz tonight! pic.twitter.com/4GChVypKD1 — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) November 25, 2025

“Lousy. I hate it,” said Corso. “I can’t watch College GameDay. I can’t get used to it. I’m not working anymore. I used to fly all over… it sucks.”

We don’t want to make presumptions about Corso’s intentions, but you can read the way the longtime ESPN analyst says all of that in a few different ways. In some moments, he’s got a twinkle in his eye and a slight grin. In other moments, he seems to be speaking genuinely from the heart. And in others still, you could read in some honest regret.

It sounds like Corso is working through something that so many retirees have to confront, the unavoidable truth that your body just doesn’t let you do the thing you love and really want. We do not doubt that if he could, the Sunshine Scooter would still be out there, traversing the country and donning mascot headgear.

Corso did get a chance to talk college football, appearing at an event to honor former coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz. He picked Indiana to win the national title.

Corso did indeed go out with a bang, picking all winners in his final GameDay, which drew a record-breaking ratings number as well. He’s since attended several Florida State games and received the Florida Governor’s Medal of Freedom.