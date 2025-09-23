Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

While he’s no longer a part of College GameDay, Lee Corso remains connected to college football.

Especially at Florida State, with the Tallahassee Democrat reporting that the “Sunshine Scooter” will make his return to his alma mater to attend the Oct. 4 matchup between the Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes.

Corso’s return to Tallahassee will be a part of the “Nugent’s Boys” reunion to celebrate former Seminoles who played under former Florida State head coach Tom Nugent from 1953-1958. The annual reunions have been organized by former Florida State halfback Bob Carnes, who indicated to the Tallahassee Democrat that it will be the final get together as the group has decreased from more than 100 members to fewer than 10 due to their age.

“This is probably going to be our last fling,” Carnes said. “It was a great era, so many memories. We were there at the start, when we finally started beating some of the SEC teams.”

While he may be one of Nugent’s most famous former players, Corso hasn’t been able to attend many of the events over the years due his obligations with College GameDay. The 90-year-old’s upcoming attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium will mark one of his first public appearances since his final episode of the weekly ESPN pregame show, which came ahead of the Week 1 matchup between Ohio State and Texas in Columbus on Aug. 30.

The Tallahassee Democrat also reports that Florida State plans to honor Lee Corso at some point during its game against Miami, which is currently on track to be a top-10 matchup between the No. 8 Seminoles and No. 2 Hurricanes. As of right now, it seems likely that College GameDay will also be at Florida State on Oct. 4, perhaps indicating that the former Seminoles quarterback and cornerback will have multiple reunions on his schedule that day.