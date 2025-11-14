Photo Credit: Netflix

John Beam, a legendary former head football coach at Laney College and the school’s current athletic director, was shot Thursday afternoon on campus. Beam and Laney College starred in the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U in 2020.

While college officials and the Oakland Police Department initially did not release the name of the shooting victim, several media outlets, such as KTVU (Fox Bay Area affiliate) and ABC7 (ABC Bay Area affiliate), have been told that Beam is the victim. His condition is unknown.

According to KTVU, the shooting happened “near the Laney Fieldhouse,” which is “adjacent to the college’s football field and houses the school’s athletic facilities and resources.” The suspect remains at large.

Beam retired from his decorated coaching career last year and took over as the Laney College athletic director. He began coaching at Skyline High School in the 1980s and won 15 league titles before continuing to have great success at the JUCO ranks with Laney College. He coached over 20 players that went on to play in the NFL. His coaching style and personality were very well received in Season 5 of Last Chance U.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Oakland Police Department seeks help in locating the shooter.

Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief James Beere said that the suspect is “a male; unknown race, wearing all dark clothing and a black hoodie.”