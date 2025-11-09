Photo Credit: SEC Network

It was another very eventful Saturday for Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach led his team to a 49-0 victory over The Citadel, trolled in-state rival Mississippi State during a halftime interview, and even celebrated with a couple after an on-field marriage proposal.

Ole Miss — ranked No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings — took a 35-0 lead into halftime on Saturday when Kiffin was interviewed on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

“Just excited that Georgia is boat racing Mississippi State, 38-7,” Kiffin said. “Oh, our game? I thought maybe you were talking about the first half of Mississippi State. I thought it was awesome.”

Lane Kiffin was stirring the pot on Saturday… pic.twitter.com/vUju8emSaw — SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) November 8, 2025

Kiffin continued to have fun in the third quarter.

Former Ole Miss pole vaulter Drew O’Connor went onto the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium to kick a field goal as part of a promotion during a timeout. But he was actually out there to propose to his girlfriend, Madison Barnette. She said yes.

Seconds later, they were joined on the field by Kiffin, who took a photo with them and offered his congratulations.

.@Lane_Kiffin wanted to congratulate a successful proposal during the game ❤️@OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/1QJYoWsP7O — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2025

While many in the college football world are convinced that Kiffin will coach elsewhere in 2026, he’s certainly enjoying his time in Oxford right now, and he has the Rebels in strong shape for placement in the College Football Playoff.