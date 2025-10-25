Credit: ESPN/ABC

You can say a lot of things about Lane Kiffin (just ask Tennessee fans), but one thing you can’t say is that he isn’t authentic to himself.

Saturday, Kiffin’s No. 8 Ole Miss survived No. 13 Oklahoma’s second-half comeback attempt, holding on for a 34-26 home victory.

The Rebels led 25-13 at one point, but the Sooners turned that into a 26-25 lead of their own thanks to two touchdown runs in under five minutes during the third quarter. The Ole Miss offense responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown to retake a lead they would never relinquish.

Despite Ole Miss leading most of the game, some of the Oklahoma players were apparently talking smack to the Rebels and Kiffin. So when the game was over and they’d secured the victory, Kiffin made sure to return the favor. As he prepared for his post-game interview with ESPN/ABC reporter Molly McGrath, the Rebels head coach took a moment to take some smack at Oklahoma DL David Stone.

“You’re a little quieter now than before.” – Lane Kiffin talking smack to Oklahoma DL David Stone following Ole Miss’s win. pic.twitter.com/6wDKU5p2Dt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2025

“You’re a little quieter now,” Kiffin could be heard saying before the camera picked up him speaking with Stone. “A little quieter now than before.”

“Ooh, are you talking a little bit to Oklahoma’s players?” asked McGrath.

“This guy yelled at me, like, during the game, like, five times how great they were, and we can’t score on’em,” added Kiffin as he flippantly shook hands with Brown.

After the game, Kiffin provided a little more context for the verbal jabs via ESPN college football reporter Eli Lederman.

“That’s just me. He was talking the whole game to me. I did a good job, I felt, of not talking back,” said Kiffin. “He kept telling me you ain’t going to score and all this. I didn’t go try to find him. He was just walking by. That’s just kind of me.”

Not many college coaches could get away with an interaction like that, but when it comes to Lane Kiffin, that’s all part of his charm (or the reason you dislike him).