Credit: ‘The Paul Finebaum Show’ on SEC Network

Lane Kiffin got himself fired by USC, but Paul Finebaum didn’t help.

Their relationship has been contentious—to say the least—over the years. Finebaum recently said he didn’t find the Ole Miss head coach to be that funny on social media and likened it to stepping on a hornet’s nest. But to Kiffin, it’s OK. His teams tend to play better when Finebaum criticizes them.

While appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show Monday at the SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas, the two went on a nice stroll down memory lane. It started with Kiffin relating to Nick Saban’s sentiment earlier this week. The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach quipped that Finebaum had ruined his life for the past 17 years.

Kiffin suggested that Finebaum might be more critical of him now that Saban is no longer in his crosshairs. He pointed out that Finebaum had frequently criticized Saban, seemingly only motivating the Alabama head coach to win that much more.

Finebaum countered that Kiffin had been especially harsh on him a year ago Monday, turning him into a “meat grinder,” and that he continues to face criticism from Kiffin’s fans on social media.

But Finebaum also feels a bit of guilt, which is why he was all for Saban giving Kiffin a second chance when he was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach from 2014-16. Certainly, there was a lot there for entertainment and content purposes, but there was a time when people saw Finebaum as culpable for getting Kiffin fired at USC.

“I’ll steal your line, but I was going through a deep depression over this incorrect guilt that you laid on me, which proceeded that move,” Finebaum said. “Had something to do with Southern California.”

Kiffin jokingly blamed Finebaum for his USC firing but quickly took responsibility for his own actions. He admitted he got himself fired, but Finebaum going after him on College GameDay certainly didn’t help matters. Kiffin’s dismissal culminated in a 4-7 record over his last 11 games, ultimately led to his dismissal. The final straw came after a devastating 62-41 loss to Arizona State, resulting in a humiliating early morning firing at the airport.

“You didn’t help. You really didn’t,” Kiffin said. “Because it is a true story that the athletic director (Pat Haeden) and the president (Max Nikias) were on that trip. We were on that night, and you were on College GameDay, and you had to make your big splash — and they were watching it.

“Because I know the other person in the room that was watching it with them. And you said what a joke I was and that I’m the Miley Cyrus of college football coaching, and they looked at each other. And later that night, I was fired.”

But he wouldn’t be sitting across from Finebaum on Monday without it.

“But hey, look what happened,” Kiffin admitted. “I would’ve never gotten to work for Coach Saban. All these other things wouldn’t have happened, so, I appreciate you for helping getting me fired. Thank you.”

“I mean, look at what you’re doing today. You’re predicted to go to the Playoff(s),” added Finebaum. “And look at Miley Cyrus; she’s had a nice comeback, too.”

Kiffin ribbed Finebaum, saying that he was wrong about Cyrus as well.

“Really, I don’t know what you’re good at. You predicted Coach Saban was done — that didn’t happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks, and she’s still going.”

“Really, I don’t know what you’re good at. You predicted Coach Saban was done — that didn’t happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks, and she’s still going.” – Lane Kiffin with a little ribbing of Paul Finebaum. 😂 (H/T @JustOKsport) pic.twitter.com/2QVF62dUk6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2024

[Awful Announcing]