Make Baton Rogue Great hats from Lane Kiffin

New LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has never been one to shy away from controversy, and he put himself into the spotlight again this week with some Donald Trump MAGA-inspired hats that he shared on social media.

On Friday, Kiffin posted a photo featuring two LSU-themed hats featuring the phrase “Make Baton Rouge Great,” an apparent play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

If the Trump connection wasn’t clear enough by the hats themselves, Kiffin even tagged Trump in his initial post. However, after receiving some pushback on social media, Kiffin ultimately deleted the post and re-uploaded it, tagging the LSU Football official X account, instead.

Of course, deleting the initial post did not stop the controversy, as his replies were still filled with criticism.

While Kiffin himself has not explicitly shared his political leanings or his opinion on Trump, the president was oddly thrust into conversation about LSU’s next head coach by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry back in October.

After LSU fired head coach Brian Kelly, Landry suggested that Trump could choose LSU’s next head coach.

“Maybe we’ll let President Trump pick it,” Landry said in October. “He loves winners. You know, I’m not going to be picking the next coach, but I can promise you we’re going to pick a coach, and we’re going to make sure that that coach is successful.”

It’s not clear whether or not Kiffin got Trump’s seal of approval when he became the next head coach at LSU, but the Trump-inspired hats certainly made a splash.