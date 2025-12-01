Photo Credit: ESPN

The biggest story in college football this season finally reached a resolution on Sunday, with Lane Kiffin announcing that he’s leaving Ole Miss to become head coach of the SEC rival LSU Tigers. The sports media world blasted Kiffin for his statement announcing the move, in which he blamed Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter for not letting him coach the Rebels through the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss entered Week 14 at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and proceeded to blow out Mississippi State 38-18 in the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Before Kiffin left Oxford on a plane for Baton Rouge on Sunday, he spoke with ESPN’s Marty Smith about the decision, which Smith certainly thought Kiffin took long enough to make.

“This was a very challenging, difficult day,” Kiffin told Smith. “We went through a lot last night with Keith Carter, trying to figure out a way to make this [College Football Playoff] run work and to be able to coach the team. At the end of the day, that’s his decision, and I totally respect that. I understand that decision. I just totally wish the team the best of luck. I wish that I was coaching, but I understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in, and totally respect that. So, I just really hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”

Smith asked Kiffin, “What drew this decision out so long?”

“It was really difficult,” Kiffin responded. “This has been a really special place. Six years here. I know that there’s a lot of feelings and emotions right now around. I hope when they settle down, that there’s an appreciation of what we were able to do here and having the best run that’s ever been done in the history of the school. And brought some exciting times. So, I’m so appreciative to the people of Oxford and the relationships that I’ve developed here. And when I spoke at my dad’s funeral — he moved 17 times — and I realized when all the people — I got all the letters, calls, people showed up from around all those different spots; NC State, all the different spots he coached — and they said he was able to impact them, and how much that meant to them. And so, I’ve really strived since that day to really try to impact people and help people through life through my journey. So, I just prayed a lot and made a family decision, and hopefully get a chance to go impact a whole new set of people.”

Smith then asked Kiffin, “I understand you didn’t attend the meeting [on Sunday]; why not?”

“Again, I totally respect Keith’s decision,” Kiffin began.

“So, that was his decision?” Smith interjected.

“Yeah,” Kiffin said. “He asked me not to come to the meeting and said I couldn’t come. Which, I totally understand. I don’t know that I necessarily agree with that. You know, we’re trying to find a way to make this work, and coach the team, and give the team the best chance to win. But he’s got a job to do, and like he said, he has to live here. So, like he said, maybe all the national people understand why he should let me coach, but he has to live here, and it’s a little different when you’re the AD. So, totally respect that. And Keith has been amazing to us over the six years.”

“Why was LSU the right choice for you?” Smith asked.

“There was something; this was really hard; my heart was here,” Kiffin said. “But I talked to some mentors- Coach (Pete) Carroll, Coach (Nick) Saban. Especially when Coach Carroll said, ‘Your dad would tell you to go, man. Take the shot. Take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.’ I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling of that. Even though it was an exciting year. I think that we gave a lot to this program and to this city. Some of the most historic wins in the stadium we’ve ever had, and best regular season in the history of the school. I feel proud of that part.”

“But, it just became time,” Kiffin explained. “I talked to God, and he told me it’s time to take a new step.”

As Kiffin made his way to the plane to depart for Baton Rouge, spectators in Oxford made their feelings known.