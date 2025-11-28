Credit: ABC

When it came to whether he’ll remain at Ole Miss or leave for a lucrative offer elsewhere, head coach Lane Kiffin said that he wouldn’t announce his decision until after the Egg Bowl.

Kiffin’s Rebels dispatched the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-19 in a feisty rivalry game on Friday. Afterward, Kiffin was asked if he’d made his decision by ABC sideline reporter Taylor McGregor.

He responded that he had not, but he would consult with the Almighty afterward to finalize his decision on Saturday.

“No, I haven’t. I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow.” – Lane Kiffin on whether or not he’s decided to stay with Ole Miss or leave for another job. pic.twitter.com/jscyWRqwSS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2025

“No, I haven’t,” Kiffin told McGregor about his decision. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow.

“Right now, I’m just gonna go enjoy these players. I told them last night, you’re gonna win your 11th game, and all I wanna do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”

“Are you experiencing that joy right now?” asked McGregor.

“I am,” replied a bemused Kiffin.

The head coach was equally avoidant in his pre-game interview.

Kiffin has now led Ole Miss to an 11-1 season and a potential spot in an SEC Championship Game. Regardless, they’ll likely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff based on their body of work. Kiffin is reportedly deciding between remaining at Ole Miss and leaving for rival LSU. It was reported Friday that Florida, which was also said to be in the mix, had moved on from considering Kiffin.

While it’s certainly fair to wonder whether Kiffin is telling the truth about not having made a decision, all the speculation, reporting, and narratives will be moot as of this weekend. Though if he does leave Ole Miss before the CFP, that will be an ongoing conversation of its own.