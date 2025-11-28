Lane Kiffin confronts reporter Credit: Trey Wallace
Nobody knows how many more games Lane Kiffin will coach at Ole Miss, but if Friday’s Egg Bowl was his finale, he certainly made his mark.

Asked whether he will stay in Oxford long-term or take the head coaching job at LSU before and after the Rebels’ blowout win, Kiffin walked off the field knowing he would have to make that decision in the coming days. But while Ole Miss faithful and college football fans may have been waiting for a bombshell news report or an official statement about his future, Kiffin delivered something very different.

As he exited Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, the mercurial head coach beelined for a reporter near the end zone. Kiffin crowded the young man, who was later identified as On3 reporter Ben Garrett, and confronted him over recent comments on a podcast.

“You want to walk in here and call me a hoe?” Kiffin asked. “We’ll see how that goes,” before he stormed off.

Earlier in the week on his Talk of Champions podcast covering Ole Miss football, Garrett said, “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife; hoes don’t act right,” in reference to Kiffin’s reputation for job-hopping.

Garrett confirmed the altercation on his own X feed shortly after, arguing that he did not have a chance to respond.

“I’m sorry I didn’t fight Lane Kiffin?” Garrett wrote.

Kiffin was arguably the top subject across all of sports media this week, with everyone locally and nationally weighing in. But it seems that Garrett’s name-calling is what crossed a line for the occasionally confrontational head coach.

