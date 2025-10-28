Credit: SEC Mike

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had no sympathy for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables after finding out he said that the Sooners were the better team despite losing 34-26 to the Rebels on Saturday.

“I felt like we were the better team,” Venables said after the loss. “But at the end of the day, it’s a game of performance and executing, and I thought they out-executed us.”

During his Monday press conference, Kiffin was asked for his thoughts on Venables’ comments. As he is wont to do, the Ole Miss coach teed off.

Lane Kiffin on Brent Venables saying Oklahoma has a better team than Ole Miss: “Interesting take. That’s a hot take. “Maybe they had the better team last year, too.” “Maybe he had the better team at Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship.” “Maybe he had… pic.twitter.com/lchV463Vou — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 27, 2025

“Interesting take. That’s a hot take,” said Kiffin. “Better team? I wouldn’t have thought that people watching would say that. You know, I felt that one, we won at their place and whether that as a defensive head coach you would normally wish for, and won by eight points. And I think we left a lot out there. I think we should have won by a couple (of) scores. So I don’t know how he evaluated that game, that they were the better team. I mean, we (had) way more yards, 21 first downs to 14, and we played, what, 87 plays of offense? And they had one sack and didn’t force any turnovers. That’s an interesting take, but whatever he needs to say.”

Even though reporters started asking other questions, Kiffin still had some ammo left and decided to empty the clip.

“Maybe they (were) the better team last year too when we beat them,” Kiffin said. “Sorry … Maybe he had the better team in Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship, maybe. Maybe he had the better team at Clemson when we beat him 45-40 in the national championship at Alabama. Next question, my bad. You got me on that.”

The first score he was referring to was USC beating Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship in January 2005, when Venables was the Sooners’ DC and Kiffin was Southern Cal’s passing game coordinator. The second was Alabama’s 45-40 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2016, when Kiffin was the Crimson Tide OC and Venables was Clemson’s DC.

As always, you can say what you want about Lane Kiffin, but know he’s gonna bring the receipts when the shoe is on the other foot.