Saturday was a big day for Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. It wasn’t such a great day for McCord’s former team, Ohio State — something McCord briefly discussed in a postgame press conference.

McCord and the Orange were in danger of getting blown out by No. 6 Miami on Saturday, as they fell behind 21-0 in the second quarter. But behind McCord’s 380 passing yards and three touchdowns, Syracuse staged a comeback, coming away with a 42-38 win. The loss knocked Miami out of the ACC Championship Game and — potentially — the College Football Playoff. Syracuse was not the only unranked team to upset a CFP hopeful on Saturday. Ohio State, who entered the Week ranked No. 2 in the country, lost 13-10 to rival Michigan.

McCord was Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2023. After the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was noncommital about McCord as it related both to starting the team’s bowl game and being the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in 2024. That prompted McCord to enter the transfer portal and he eventually ended up at Syracuse.

After McCord led the Orange to the upset win over the Hurricanes, his performance on Saturday — as well as that of his former school — was the focus of a question he was asked after the game.

“Does it give you any extra satisfaction knowing that the same day you outdueled Cam Ward to beat Miami with this team that Ohio State scored 10 points and lost to Michigan?” McCord was asked.

“Everything comes full circle,” the quarterback said (H/T Cuse Sports Talk on X), drawing laughter from the teammates he was sitting next to — as well as other people in the room.

Not exactly a “yes” or “no” from McCord. Still, his response was clear enough.

