Michael Lombardi, Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson. Edit via Liam McGuire.

Everyone in the world wants to know what in the world is going on at the University of North Carolina with head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson. One person who might have some answers is Belichick confidante and North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi.

Lombardi was ever-present in the media a couple months ago speaking on behalf of Belichick and the program and being one of the public faces of the North Carolina football program. But ever since Jordon Hudson started stealing the headlines, Lombardi hasn’t been seen much publicly.

Barstool Sports host Kirk Minihane attempted to speak to Lombardi by cold calling him on his show and this time he clearly wasn’t ready to answer questions. Instead, he quickly hung up after telling Minihane that he was busy recruiting when asked what Hudson’s role was with the North Carolina program.

EXCLUSIVE: University of North Carolina Football General Manager Michael Lombardi joined the show to explain Jordon Hudson’s role with the program. #LeadRecruiter pic.twitter.com/QGScjRyclu — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) May 1, 2025

Clearly there was a bit of trolling here as Minihane asked Lombardi if Hudson was the “lead recruiter.” That was never going to be a scenario where we were really going to get any answers, as clever as it might have been in trying to get the larger point across about how bizarre this whole thing is.

Michael Lombardi has been very quick to answer to critics of Bill Belichick and his moves at North Carolina. Earlier this year when PFT’s Mike Florio criticized Belichick’s recruiting, Lombardi countered him in a social media post. He also defended UNC backing out of a planned offseason Hard Knocks series back in March.

But even back then there were rumblings about whether or not Jordon Hudson was involved in that decision as “creative control” was cited as a possible reason why a deal fell apart. Now, Hudson’s role with Belichick and the North Carolina football program has been magnified 1000 times over given all of the insane events of the last week with the infamous CBS interview dominating the headlines.

Michael Lombardi may not want to answer questions now, but if Jordon Hudson remains such a public figure around Bill Belichick and the North Carolina program, you can only imagine that the scrutiny will only increase as the actual college football season approaches.